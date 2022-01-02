Jordan Howard start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles veteran running back Jordan Howard exited last week’s game against the Giants with a stringer. The Eagles will hope to have Howard back on the football field for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jordan Howard

The 27-year-old running back had a season-low nine carries for 37 carries against the Giants last Sunday. However, he was surprisingly a factor in the passing game with two receptions (four targets) for 19 yards. It was Howard’s first catches this season.

The veteran running back is dealing with a stringer, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that Howard could be cleared to play on Sunday. If Howard plays, he’ll get the lion share of the carries in another must-win game for Philadelphia. The former Chicago Bears running back had 15 carries for 69 yards in Week 15 against the Football Team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Howard is worth taking a flier on a RB2/FLEX option, if he’s cleared to play for Sunday afternoon.