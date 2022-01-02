NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Buffalo Bills fan

The Buffalo Bills took a big step toward securing a playoff spot and good seeding when they beat the New England Patriots in Week 16. Unfortunately, nothing is set in stone just yet, as the team still needs to keep winning games to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

As of today, Buffalo ranks fourth in the AFC playoff standings with the AFC East division title in their grasp at 9-6. They hold the tie-breaker over the 9-6 New England Patriots, but can’t let their guard down in the division, as one slip up could wreck their chances. The good news is that they face two underwhelming teams in the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets to end the season.

If you are a Bills fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their playoff positioning.

Patriots vs. Jaguars

If the Bills win out, it doesn’t matter what the Patriots do, but a loss by them to the Jaguars this week or Miami Dolphins next week, would give the Bills some breathing room. The odds favor both teams to win out at the moment, giving the Bills the division, but anything can happen in this sport.

The Patriots are 15.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Dolphins

If the Bills win out, as they should, they will need some help to move up in the playoff standings. Currently, the Bengals, Titans and Chiefs are ahead of them. They lost to the Titans earlier in the year and to pass them, they would very much need a Dolphins win in this matchup.

The Titans are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs at Bengals

This game is a tough one to decide who to root for, as the Bengals are the easiest team to pass in playoff seeding, while the Bills did beat the Chiefs earlier in the year and hold the tiebreaker, but are two games behind them in the standings.

The Chiefs would need to lose to the Bengals and the Broncos to end the season for the Bills to pass them, while the Bengals would then still likely be ahead of them. If the Chiefs win this game, the Bills seeding likely gets better. Go Chiefs!

The Chiefs are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.