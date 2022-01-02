NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Minnesota Vikings fan

The Vikings went to 7-8 with a loss to the Rams last week, severely hurting their playoff hopes. Thankfully for Vikings fans, they get at least one more week of hope. Unfortunately, they need the cards to fall their way and win out, starting with a win on on Sunday Night Football in Green Bay, which no team has done this season.

If you are a Vikings fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Eagles at Washington

The Eagles benefitted from the Vikings loss last week to move into the final wild card spot and now the Vikings need the Eagles to reciprocate. Besides their own game against the Packers, this is the most important matchup for Vikings fans to keep an eye on.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Texans

The 49ers lost last week to the Titans, but the Vikings loss kept them in the sixth spot in the playoffs. And now they get a good matchup against the Texans. The 49ers hold the tiebreaker over the Vikings due to head-to-head so a 49ers win means Minnesota cannot climb past them.

The 49ers are 12-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Bills

Panthers vs. Saints

Minnesota is tied with Atlanta and New Orleans but has the tiebreaker over both. Nonetheless, the Vikings would love any additional breathing room behind them.

The Falcons are 14-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Saints are 6.5-point favorites.