NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan

Week 17 is here and the Philadelphia Eagles are in the final NFC playoff spot. Who should Eagles fans root for to help their chances?

By David Fucillo
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles quietly hung around the edge of the playoff picture this season and they now head into Week 17 holding the final wild card berth. The Eagles are 8-7 and tied with the 49ers. San Francisco has the tiebreaker and the sixth overall seed. The Vikings, Falcons, and Saints are all 7-8 and a game back heading into the final two weeks of the season.

The Eagles are not in a “must-win” situation, but if they win and get some help they could clinch a playoff berth with one week to go. If you are an Eagles fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Texans vs. 49ers

This is a simple one. Eagles fans are rooting against the 49ers in a game that is very winnable for them. San Francisco is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers
Falcons vs. Bills
Panthers vs. Saints

Minnesota, Atlanta, and New Orleans are all a game back, and none face an opponent that can impact the Eagles. Philly fans have easy choices in these three games. The Vikings are seven-point underdogs, the Falcons are 14-point underdogs, and the Saints are 6.5-point favorites.

