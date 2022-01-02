NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Dallas Cowboys fan

Results: The Cowboys lost to the Cardinals and slide down to fourth place in the overall NFC standings. The Rams beat the Ravens and the Bucs beat the Jets.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title last week and now are playing for playoff positioning. The league expanded to seven playoff teams in each conference and with that, only one seed in each conference gets a first round bye.

The Cowboys head into Week 17 with an 11-4 record and are a game back of the Packers for the No. 1 overall seed. Dallas is tied with LA and Tampa Bay, but has the tiebreaker edge on both with a better conference record. They have a better conference record than the Packers as well, so if they finished tied with Green Bay, Dallas could claim the No. 1 pick.

Dallas hosts a tough Arizona squad in Week 17. They are a 6.5-point favorite over the Cardinals at DraftKings Sportsbook. While Dallas has locked up the NFC East title, a loss would all but end their chances of claiming the No. 1 seed.

Assuming the Cowboys beat the Cardinals, Dallas fans will have a few games they’ll want to pay attention to as they look to improve their chances of claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Vikings vs. Packers

The Packers will probably smoke the Sean Mannion-led Vikings, but Cowboys fans will be keeping a close eye on this one. The Packers are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Jets

Much like Green Bay, it’s unlikely Tampa Bay loses. The Cowboys hold the tiebreaker over the Bucs, but they’ll still be rooting against them.

The Bucs are 13.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Ravens

Baltimore is unlikely to have Lamar Jackson playing, which makes this a tough one for the Ravens. Of course, Tyler Huntley has shown some impressive play thus far, so an upset could be in the offing. The Cowboys have the tiebreaker on LA, but will still take an LA loss.

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.