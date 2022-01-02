 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Green Bay Packers fan

Week 17 is here and the Green Bay Packers are division champs and holding the No. 1 seed. Who should Packers fans root for to help their chances of securing the top seed?

By David Fucillo
Green Bay Packers fan, “Frozen Tundra Man” looks on during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers head into Week 17 in firm control of their playoff destiny. The Packers are 12-3 and sit in first place in the NFC North. They have a one game lead on the division-leading Cowboys, Rams, and Buccaneers. Dallas has a chance to get the tiebreaker edge, but DraftKings Sportsbook has pulled the NFC No. 1 seed odds off the board.

The Packers host the Vikings this weekend on Sunday Night Football with a chance to formally lock down the No. 1 seed. They clinch the No. 1 seed with any of the following three scenarios:

  1. GB win + DAL loss or tie OR
  2. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR
  3. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss

No win is guaranteed, but the Packers will be facing a Vikings squad playing without Kirk Cousins due to COVID-19. Sean Mannion is expected to start in his place. The Packers are in position to firm up their playoff positioning on their own, but if you are a Packers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of clinching the No. 1 seed.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys

This one is the most straight forward because the Cowboys have the tiebreaker edge in conference record. Whether or not Green Bay beats Minnesota, they want to see Dallas stay a step back. The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Ravens
Bucs vs. Jets

The Packers have the head-to-head tiebreaker over LA and currently have the conference record tiebeaker over the Bucs. Losses by either eliminate them from the No. 1 seed conversation.

The Rams are six-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Bucs are 14-point favorites.

