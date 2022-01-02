NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Los Angeles Rams fan

The Los Angeles Rams climbed back into first place in the NFC West and head into Week 17 with a chance to clinch the division. If they beat the Ravens and the Cardinals lose to or tie the Cowboys, LA will clinch the NFC West title.

LA is 11-4 and currently third overall in the NFC. The Packers are in first with a 12-3 record and the Rams are tied with the Cowboys and Bucs for the remaining three division-winning seeds. The Cowboys have the tiebreaker among those three thanks to a 9-1 conference win percentage. The Rams have the edge on the Bucs thanks to their head-to-head win. The Packers have the tiebreaker edge on the Rams due to their head-to-head win, so LA would have to finish a full game clear pending other teams tied.

If you are a Rams fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys

A Cardinals loss gets the Rams closer to the division title. A Cowboys loss helps the Cardinals bid for the No. 1 seed. However, with the Vikings playing the Packers without Kirk Cousins, it’s unlikely the Rams get the additional help, so they might as well just push for their division title on its own.

The Cardinals are six-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers

It’s unlikely the Packers lose to the Sean Mannion-led Vikings, but it’s still easy for Cardinals fans to root against Green Bay.

The Packers are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Jets

It’s unlikely Tampa Bay loses, and the Rams do have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Nonetheless, they might as well root against a potential playoff opponent.

The Bucs are 13.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.