NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Arizona Cardinals fan

The Arizona Cardinals are traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and they will look to remain in the NFC West race with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals are 10-5 and sit a game back of the Rams. They clinched a playoff berth last week in spite of losing their third straight game, but they have slipped from contender for the No. 1 seed to firmly atop the wild card standings. They are two games up on the 49ers and Eagles and can finish no worse than sixth overall thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker advantage against San Francisco.

If you are a Cardinals fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of winning the division and improving their seeding. They likely can’t claim the No. 1 seed because Green Bay has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Rams vs. Ravens

The Rams clinch the NFC West with a win and a Cardinals loss or tie. Arizona remains alive with a win, but a Rams loss would allow Arizona to retake first place due to the division record tiebreaker. The Rams are six-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Jets

The Cardinals theoretically could climb as high as the No. 2 seed in the playoff picture. It’s not a huge deal with only the No. 1 seed getting a bye, but it’s worth noting. The Bucs are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.