NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a chaotic year and it feels fitting they’re at .500 heading into the final two weeks of the season with a 7-7-1 record. When you tie the Lions in a year like this one, it’s hard to justify a playoff berth. And yet, somehow they’ve got a shot at it if things break just right. That’s fitting for what has been a chaotic season across the board.

The Steelers are in third place in the AFC North, roughly a half game back of second place Baltimore and a game and a half back of first place Cincinnati. They’re also roughly a half game up on the last place Browns. The tie throws things for a loop, but they remain alive for the division title.

If you are a Steelers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth. Pittsburgh has to handle its business on Monday Night Football against the Browns for any of this to matter.

We’ll start with the two divisional games. Steelers fans will be rooting for the Chiefs and Rams. The Steelers are eliminated from AFC North contention with a loss or a Bengals win. They’re eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a Ravens win.

The Ravens are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Bengals are five-point underdogs.

We’ll get the AFC East out of the way next. The Patriots and Bills are both 9-6, sitting a game and a half up on Pittsburgh. With the Steelers able to finish the season 9-7-1 and the Patriots and Bills still able to finish 9-8, might as well root for the shocking upsets this weekend.

The Bills are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Patriots are a 16-point favorite.

The Raiders are 8-7 and the Colts are 9-6, so both teams sit ahead of the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs to get past one of them and the Raiders are the closer option, so, go Colts.

The Raiders are seven-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Broncos are a half game back of the Steelers and the Chargers are a half game up. Time for Steelers fans to root for Denver. The Broncos are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Dolphins are a half game up and the Titans are 2.5 games up. This one is clear and Steelers fans will be rooting for Tennessee on Sunday. The Titans are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.