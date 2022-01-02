NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Miami Dolphins fan

The Miami Dolphins are making an unprecedented run in the back half of the 2021 NFL season. Miami started 1-7 and has become the first team to turn things around and win seven straight. They have climbed all the way into seventh place, which is the final wild card berth. If they clinch a playoff berth, they will be the first team to do so after a 1-7 start.

Miami’s seven-game win streak hasn’t been the most impressive of streaks. After beating a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens squad, they have two wins over the Jets and wins over the Panthers, Giants, and a Saints squad that sent out Ian Book for his first career start.

But if they do clinch a playoff berth, they’ll have earned it these final two weeks. The Dolphins face the Titans on the road and the Patriots at home. Miami beat the Patriots in Week 1 before things went south for two months, so that’s a particularly intriguing matchup. They are currently 8-7 and one game back of Buffalo and New England.

Both games offer the Dolphins a huge opportunity, and a little help could further improve their playoff chances. If you are a Dolphins fan, here’s the games to watch in Week 17.

Dolphins fans can hop for miracles, right? The Dolphins can still win the division with a Patriots win here, so no need to get too hopeful of the upset. The Patriots are a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bills swept the season series with the Dolphins, so a Buffalo win eliminates Miami from division title contention. The Bills are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami could move past Indianapolis with two wins and two Colts losses these final two weeks, but that’s asking a lot. The Raiders are tied with the Dolphins at 8-7 and Dolphins fans would love to see all the other 8-7 teams lose this weekend — especially because Las Vegas has the tiebreaker over Miami.

The Raiders are seven-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami has the tiebreaker edge on Baltimore via head-to-head and conference records, but breathing room would be welcome. Go Rams.

The Ravens are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chargers are tied with the Dolphins and the Broncos are a game back. Again, the 8-7 team needs to lose, so Dolphins fans are rooting for the Broncos. Denver is a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Steelers are approximately a half-game back of the Dolphins while the Browns are a full game back. A Steelers loss helps a little bit more.

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.