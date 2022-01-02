NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a San Francisco 49ers fan

The San Francisco 49ers head into Week 17 in a good position but with a significant question. The 49ers blew a ten-point lead to the Titans last week, but losses by the Vikings and Saints kept them in sixth place and holding the second of three wild card berths. However, they lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a thumb injury. The 49ers QB sprained the UCL in his right thumb and he is unlikely to play in Week 17 against the Texans.

Trey Lance is expected to start on Sunday, and it certainly is a better situation than when he started in Arizona due to a Garoppolo injury. The 49ers remain heavy favorites and can secure a playoff berth with a win and a Saints loss to the Panthers. If they win and the Saints win, the 49ers will have to wait until Week 18, where they’re facing a potential division-winning Rams squad.

The 49ers are currently installed at -300 to earn a playoff berth at DraftKings Sportsbook, which translates to a 75.19% implied probability. They are tied with the Eagles at 8-7 for the final two wild card berths, and a game up on the Vikings, Falcons, and Saints.

If you are a 49ers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Panthers vs. Saints

The 49ers clinch a wild card berth with a win and a Saints loss, so they’ll have an eye on this one.

The Saints are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Washington

Falcons vs. Bills

Vikings vs. Packers

The 49ers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles, Vikings, and Falcons, so they already have some semblance of breathing room on them. But every loss helps. Additionally, if the 49ers tie the Texans, they clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Saints, Falcons, and Vikings.

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are 14.5-point underdogs, and the Vikings are 13.5-point underdogs.