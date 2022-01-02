 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Scott start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Boston Scott ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott found his way into the end zone on Sunday against the Giants. Scott will likely have a prominent role heading into Week 17 with both Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders dealing with injuries.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott had 41 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown on Sunday after not seeing a carry in the previous two games against the New York Jets and Washington. The 26-year-old running back should get at least 10 carries in Week 17 with Sanders out with a fractured hand and Howard dealing with a stinger.

When the veteran running back got the start in Week 12, he posted 64 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Scott will be going up against a Football Team defense that allowed the Eagles to run for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a RB2/FLEX option in the fantasy football playoffs, then Scott seems to be a solid addition this late into the season.

