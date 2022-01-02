Boston Scott start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott found his way into the end zone on Sunday against the Giants. Scott will likely have a prominent role heading into Week 17 with both Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders dealing with injuries.

Scott had 41 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown on Sunday after not seeing a carry in the previous two games against the New York Jets and Washington. The 26-year-old running back should get at least 10 carries in Week 17 with Sanders out with a fractured hand and Howard dealing with a stinger.

When the veteran running back got the start in Week 12, he posted 64 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Scott will be going up against a Football Team defense that allowed the Eagles to run for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a RB2/FLEX option in the fantasy football playoffs, then Scott seems to be a solid addition this late into the season.