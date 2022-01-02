Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell has not seen a carry in the last two weeks, but that could change on Sunday if Jordan Howard is not cleared to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Over the last two weeks, Gainwell has played a total of eight offensive snaps. The reason for this was the play of Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard returning from injured reserve. Then there’s also Boston Scott, who received some snaps and scored a touchdown in last week’s win against the New York Giants.

The former Memphis standout might be called back into action for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The last time Gainwell played meaningful snaps was in Week 13 against the New York Jets. Gainwell had 12 carries for 54 yards, and a touchdown, along with five receptions (five targets) for 33 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Howard does not play, then Gainwell could be on the radar as a FLEX option. But as of right now, the best play is to sit him for Week 17.