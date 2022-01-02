DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored a touchdown in the Eagles’ 34-10 win over the New York Giants. Smith will now look to carry that momentum over to this week’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie wide receiver scored his first touchdown last week since Week 10 against the Denver Broncos. Against the Giants, Smith had five receptions (seven targets) for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The last time the former Alabama standout had 80 yards or more in a game was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, Smith posted five receptions (six targets) for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles will be looking to get Smith the ball more in the last two games of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

When the Eagles played the Football Team two weeks ago, Smith had three receptions for 40 yards. He will be one of Hurts’ top targets and should be starting in fantasy this week.