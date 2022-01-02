Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins made a couple of plays in last week’s win against the New York Giants. Watkins will try to score his first touchdown of the season on Sunday against the Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Last week against the Giants, Watkins had three receptions (three targets) for 43 yards and played 81% of offensive snaps. The last time he played over 80% of snaps on offense was in Week 12 against the New York Giants (two receptions for 23 yards).

The 23-year-old wide receiver will try to build off his Week 16 performance and look to make some plays on Sunday. In the Eagles’ first matchup against Washington, Watkins posted two receptions (two targets) for 14 yards. The Football Team’s defense has struggled mightily against opposing wide receivers this season (allowing 18 touchdowns).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Watkins’ fantasy football production is based on him scoring a touchdown, which he has not done yet this season. The best move would be to sit the young receiver for Week 17.