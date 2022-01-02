Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could not put together his third-straight 100-yard performance last week against the New York Giants. Goedert will try to replicate his outing from Week 15 on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

The 26-year-old starting tight end came back down to earth last week as the Giants’ defense made sure to limit his production. Goedert had two receptions (four targets) for 28 yards. In the previous two games against Washington and the Jets, he had 13 receptions (15 targets) for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 15 against the Football Team, Goedert had a career game against their defense. He had seven receptions (nine targets) for 135 yards and 13.5 fantasy points. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will look to get Goedert involved early and often in Sunday’s game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goedert is one of the top-two options in the Eagles’ passing game, which means he’s an easy must-start for Week 17.