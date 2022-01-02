Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough start in Sunday’s game against the Giants, but quickly rebounded to lead the team to a blowout win. Hurts will look to capture another win against the Washington Football Team in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts scored 16.6 fantasy points in the Eagles’ win over the Giants Sunday. The second-year quarterback completed 17-of-29 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts could not do much on the ground, thanks to the Giants’ defense, which held him to eight yards.

Despite not being a factor in the rushing game, the former Oklahoma quarterback made some key throws in the second half to his wide receivers to give the offense that boost they desperately needed. Hurts will hope to replicate his 300-plus yards of total offense from Week 15 against Washington on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts is a must-start against a struggling Washington Football Team defense.