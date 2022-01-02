NFL playoff picture: What does Dolphins-Titans mean for AFC standings

The Miami Dolphins head north to take on the Tennessee Titans in a clash of AFC conference opponents. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. The Dolphins are in third-place in the AFC East and the Titans have a one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

The Dolphins are the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season. They currently are in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed if they were to start today. Unfortunately, there are three other teams with the same record so wins are crucial to staying in the hunt for the playoffs. The Dolphins are only one game back of the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in the division.

For the Titans, they are needing a win to stay in first in the AFC South. The Colts are one game back so the Titans can clinch the division with a win AND a Colts loss in Week 17.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)

Chiefs (11-4) @ Bengals (9-6)

Raiders (8-7) @ Colts (9-6)

Jaguars (2-13) @ Patriots (9-6)

Rams (11-4) @ Ravens (8-7)

Broncos (7-8) @ Chargers (8-7)

Browns (7-8) @ Steelers (7-7-1)