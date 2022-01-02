NFL playoff picture: What does Raiders-Colts mean for AFC standings

The Las Vegas Raiders go on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 2nd and the game will air on FOX. Both of these teams remain in the playoff hunt in a tight AFC conference race.

The Raiders are currently 10th in the AFC, but they have the same record as three other teams and sit only one game back of the No. 3 seed. That just shows how crazy and jumbled this race is. They can’t win their division as it was locked up last week by the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is still a mathematical chance that they can sneak into the playoffs.

The Colts are one-game back of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South divisional race. If the playoffs started today, the Colts would be the five seed, but the way things are, they could still come away with the No. 2 seed or they could fall out of the playoffs over the next two weeks. The AFC is must-watch football over the last two weeks of the regular season.

