NFL playoff picture: What does Jaguars-Patriots mean for AFC standings

The Jacksonville Jaguars head north to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC conference matchup on Sunday, January 2nd. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. The Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while, but the Patriots are still very much in the mix.

Patriots playoff picture

The Patriots are second in the AFC East needing a win to still stay in the hunt for not only the playoffs but the division. The Buffalo Bills sit atop of the East because they have a better divisional record than the Patriots and the Pats are needing to win out over their last two games with the Bills dropping one game to come away with a division crown. The Jags actually beat the Bills in Week 9 so the Patriots can’t afford to look past this team that is only playing for draft picks and pride.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)

Chiefs (11-4) @ Bengals (9-6)

Dolphins (8-7) @ Titans (10-5)

Raiders (8-7) @ Colts (9-6)

Rams (11-4) @ Ravens (8-7)

Broncos (7-8) @ Chargers (8-7)

Browns (7-8) @ Steelers (7-7-1)