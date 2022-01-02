NFL playoff picture: What does Bucs-Jets mean for NFC standings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2nd. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1:00 p.m. and the game will air on FOX. While the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks, the Buccaneers have won the NFC South and the lowest seed they can have is the 4-seed in the NFC playoffs.

Bucs playoff picture

The Bucs are one game back of the Green Bay Packers for the one seed are could move up to the No. 2 or No. 3 seed with a win if the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Rams take the loss. The good news is that at the very worst they will be the No. 4 seed, but you know that Tom Brady can never be counted out so there is still certainly a path to the No. 1 seed for Tampa Bay. With the new 18-week season, that first-round bye in the playoffs is a hot commodity to give these players a much-needed break.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Rams (11-4) @ Ravens (8-7)

Cardinals (10-5) @ Cowboys (11-4)

Vikings (7-8) @ Packers (12-3)