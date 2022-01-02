 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: What does Eagles-Washington mean for NFC standings

The Eagles face Washington in Landover, Maryland on Sunday. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By TeddyRicketson
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road for a short trip to take on the Washington Football Team in an NFC East divisional matchup. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on Fox. Both of these teams are needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt in the NFC.

NFC playoff picture

Heading into Week 17, the Eagles are currently grasping onto the 7-seed while the Washington Football Team is two games back of them. WFT needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt and if they lose, they will be eliminated. With only two spots still up for grabs in the NFC, every game is a must-win for the six teams that are still in contention for them.

If the Eagles win, they still don’t automatically clinch a playoff spot. They need help from around the NFC to secure a spot this week, but they have to win this divisional matchup first. When these two teams met in Week 15, the Eagles came away with a 27-17 win.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)
Texans (4-11) @ 49ers (8-7)
Cardinals (10-5) @ Cowboys (11-4)
Panthers (5-10) @ Saints (7-8)
Vikings (7-8) @ Packers (12-3)

