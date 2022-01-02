NFL playoff picture: What does Eagles-Washington mean for NFC standings

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road for a short trip to take on the Washington Football Team in an NFC East divisional matchup. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on Fox. Both of these teams are needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt in the NFC.

Heading into Week 17, the Eagles are currently grasping onto the 7-seed while the Washington Football Team is two games back of them. WFT needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt and if they lose, they will be eliminated. With only two spots still up for grabs in the NFC, every game is a must-win for the six teams that are still in contention for them.

If the Eagles win, they still don’t automatically clinch a playoff spot. They need help from around the NFC to secure a spot this week, but they have to win this divisional matchup first. When these two teams met in Week 15, the Eagles came away with a 27-17 win.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)

Texans (4-11) @ 49ers (8-7)

Cardinals (10-5) @ Cowboys (11-4)

Panthers (5-10) @ Saints (7-8)

Vikings (7-8) @ Packers (12-3)