NFL playoff picture: What does Broncos-Chargers mean for AFC standings

The Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 2nd. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. While they can’t win the AFC West, there are still playoff spots up for grabs.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and that is the only playoff spot that is secured heading into this week. Both the Chargers and the Broncos are currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. Even so, the Chargers are one game back of jumping up to the No. 5 seed while the Broncos are needing to win both of their final games to even have a shot at the No. 7 seed and barely sneak their way in.

When these two teams met in Week 12, it was the Broncos that came away with the 28-13 win as the Chargers struggled to figure out the Denver defense. With both teams needing a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, this one should be exciting and close.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)

Chiefs (11-4) @ Bengals (9-6)

Dolphins (8-7) @ Titans (10-5)

Raiders (8-7) @ Colts (9-6)

Jaguars (2-13) @ Patriots (9-6)

Rams (11-4) @ Ravens (8-7)

Browns (7-8) @ Steelers (7-7-1)