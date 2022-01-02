NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Texans mean for NFC standings

The San Francisco 49ers host the Houston Texans in a Week 17 matchup that could help them clinch a playoff berth. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET and we’ll get an interesting change for the 49ers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sprained a ligament in his thumb and is not expected to play. Rookie Trey Lance will get the start, marking his second start this season. The 49ers are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers playoff picture

San Francisco is 8-7 and sitting in sixth place in the overall NFC playoff standings. They cannot win the division and cannot move higher than their current sixth place spot. They are tied with the Eagles and the two of them are a game up on the Vikings, Falcons, and Saints. The 49ers will clinch a playoff berth with one of the following two scenarios:

SF win + NO loss or tie OR SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)

Eagles (8-7) @ Washington (6-9)

Panthers (5-10) @ Saints (7-8)

Vikings (7-8) @ Packers (12-3)