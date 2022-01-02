 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture: What does Rams-Ravens mean for NFC and AFC standings

The Rams face the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By TeddyRicketson
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after fielding a punt in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

In one of the biggest games of Week 17, the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 2nd. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX. Both of these teams remain competitive in their respective conferences and both are needing a win.

Rams playoff picture

Current NFC standing

For the Rams, they enter Week 17 as the No. 3 seed and sit atop the NFC West division with a one-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams have clinched a playoff spot so they are playing for seeding. They’re one game back of the Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 seed so don’t think they will take the Ravens lightly or that they aren’t playing for much.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Buccaneers (11-4) @ Jets (4-11)
Cardinals (10-5) @ Cowboys (11-4)
Vikings (7-8) @ Packers (12-3)

Ravens playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Heading into this week’s game, the Ravens are just barely on the outside looking in of the AFC playoffs, yet they still have a path to winning their division. That is just a small example of how chaotic the playoff picture for the AFC is. The Ravens need a win to give themselves the best shot of sneaking into the playoffs, but they also need some help from around the AFC. Technically though, the Ravens still have a path to the No. 2 seed, but also have a path to missing the playoffs entirely. It’s wild out there in the AFC.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)
Chiefs (11-4) @ Bengals (9-6)
Dolphins (8-7) @ Titans (10-5)
Raiders (8-7) @ Colts (9-6)
Jaguars (2-13) @ Patriots (9-6)
Broncos (7-8) @ Chargers (8-7)
Browns (7-8) @ Steelers (7-7-1)

More From DraftKings Nation