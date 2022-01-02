Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up the NFC South last week with a commanding win over the Carolina Panthers. This week, they hit the road to take on the New York Jets.

The Bucs will likely sit many of their power players who are dealing with injury, like RB Leonard Fournette. That will give more chances for guys like Ronald Jones to thrive. But should he start in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

Jones has been solid ever since Fournette went down with an injury in the first half against the New Orleans Saints. Last week against the Carolina Panthers he split touches with Ke’Shawn Vaughn, though Jones had the lion’s share of carries.

Over the last few weeks, he has 128 yards and a tocuhdown. He could really get all of that in one game this week against New York. The Jets have the worst defense in the NFL in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing running backs. They give up nearly 34 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which is a full four points more than any other defense in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones has been productive in his new role while the team’s true RB1 has been injured. The matchup against the Jets is hugely favorable too.

Start him