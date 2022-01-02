Ke’Shawn Vaughn start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Ke’Shawn Vaughn burst onto the scene last week in an impressive performance against the Carolina Panthers. But will he be able to replicate that big day as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head up north to take on the New York Jets?

Here are some things fantasy managers need to keep in mind as they weigh out to start or sit the Bucs ball carrier.

Fantasy Football analysis: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Vaughn had by far the best game of his season last week in a win over the Carolina Panthers. With Leonard Fournette out of the lineup, Vaughn stepped in as the second back in the rotation. He popped off for 70 yards on just seven carries and hit paydirt once, all of which are season-highs for him. The majority of that came on a 55-yard touchdown run, so can he find some form of consistency this week?

The matchup is favorable against a Jets defense that’s the worst in the NFL in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing running backs. Still, even with the one major run, Ronald Jones should be expected to get the majority of reps out of the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Vaughn had probably the best game of his young career last week, so he might be feeling the momentum and turn it into another big week against New York. Still, he’s a boom or bust kind of guy on any given play and won’t likely get a ton of carries sitting behind Jones.

The matchup is favorable, but Vaughn doesn't provide any spark in the passing game, either. So for those reasons, sit him.