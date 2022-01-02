Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Ricky Seals-Jones will hope to return as the primary tight end when the Washington Football Team travels for a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Seals-Jones finished last week’s 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with just one catch for negative-four yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Despite the game script pointing in Seals-Jones’ favor, he was outplayed by rookie pass-catcher John Bates. Washington’s fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft hauled in two of three targets for 45 yards and a score, leaving fantasy managers hopelessly confused about who the team’s true TE1 will be moving forward.

With Logan Thomas on IR for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, it was expected that Seals-Jones would excel in the role that he successfully undertook from Weeks 5-12 earlier this season. Evidently, that hasn’t seemed to be the case in the Washington offense, as Taylor Heinicke has only linked up with the 26-year-old veteran on six catches since Thomas returned to the sidelines.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A Week 17 matchup in Philadelphia doesn’t give Seals-Jones managers much reason to feel confident. Bench Seals-Jones.