Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

As the Washington Football Team continues to trend south in the NFC East, so does the fantasy football value of Terry McLaurin. The 26-year-old wideout was held to three receptions for 40 yards, and finished without a touchdown for the fifth consecutive week. In what should be another pass-heavy game script in Week 17, will McLaurin be able to break out of his slump?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Washington plays its second game against the Philadelphia Eagles in three weeks. Both teams are in must-win situations if they want to stay alive in the NFC wild card race. The Eagles have suddenly sprung to life, and currently have momentum after defeating the Football Team 27-17 in their last outing. It’s also likely that McLaurin draws tight coverage from Darius Slay once again, after recording only two catches.

Taylor Heinicke has returned to backup form, and it has clearly affected McLaurin’s play. He’s averaged just 3.3 fantasy points per contest since Week 12.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the big-play upside, McLaurin has certainly dropped to WR3 status of late. With head coach Ron Rivera discussing potential changes under center, it’s difficult to trust any Washington receiver in fantasy championships.