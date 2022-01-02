Jaret Patterson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team ran the football 20 times for 85 yards and no touchdowns in Week 16’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Jaret Patterson led the backfield with nine carries for 33 yards in a negative game script. Week 16 marked Patterson’s third-straight game with at least 20 yards on the ground, and now he’s set to be the main back with Antonio Gibson out on the COVID list.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Jaret Patterson

It was tough sledding for the 22-year-old rookie, as he managed only 33 yards on nine carries in Washington’s 56-14 loss. However, it’s encouraging to see that they’ve stuck to keeping him involved in the offense. He scored against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, so another matchup with the NFC East rival will be interesting on Sunday.

Starter Antonio Gibson is out with COVID-19 and JD McKissic remains on IR, so Patterson is likely to see the lion share of rushing work. However, the state of the Washington Football Team could force this game to get out of hand early. The Eagles have allowed the third-fewest points per game to opposing RBs since Week 8 for an average of 66 rush yards per game, so the matchup isn’t ideal for upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Patterson as a volume-based RB3, but temper expectations with the matchup against the Eagles.