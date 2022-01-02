Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Taylor Heinicke may be on the hot seat as the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback, following four-straight performances with at least one interception. Washington gets the surging Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, where each team’s season could be decided.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke is coming off a very forgettable outing against the Dallas Cowboys. He had his worst passing yards performance with 121 yards through the air and connected on just seven of 22 passes in the Football Team’s 56-14 loss. Head coach Ron Rivera could be making a switch at QB for the season finale against the New York Giants. For now, it is continuing to be the Heinicke show, and that clearly hasn’t worked the way the organization initially intended.

Heinicke has quietly put up commendable numbers in his fifth campaign, but the 28-year-old has struggled in three consecutive losses to NFC East opponents. Sunday’s game against the Eagles could be his last chance to prove his QB1 status.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

BENCH Heinicke.