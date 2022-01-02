Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

While last week wasn’t a miraculous game for New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, the flashes of what made him a first-round pick finally returned.

But he did that against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Was one fun performance against a really bad team enough to warrant fantasy managers starting him against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson didn’t have a fantastic day through the air or on the ground, but he made a few splash plays that looked a lot like how he played in college back at BYU. That could be a fluke, but it could also mean he’s finally starting to connect the dots at the pro level. He passed for just 102 yards and ran for another 91 yards, scoring two times total.

The Bucs and Jags actually have similar defenses when it comes to limiting the opposing QBs fantasy production, the Jags rank 20th while Tampa Bay comes in at 21st in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

the Jets certainly seem to be playing better recently and Wilson’s Week 16 performance is cause for optimism for his career trajectory. Still, he hasn’t shown he can put it together for two straight weeks.

For that reason, he should be sitting this week