Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their Week 16 contest with a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It’s the Dolphins’ seventh straight win, turning their season around after losing seven straight starting in Week 2. With just two more games left to play in the regular season and their playoff fate in their own hands, they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa completed 19 of his 26 passes in the win, good for 198 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also ran the ball once for another yard. The Dolphins are currently in the playoff picture, taking over the No. 7 seed in the AFC after their win over the Saints. It’s been a miraculous turnaround for a team that started the season 1-7 through their first eight games. Tagovailoa, who’s been in and out with injuries, has been big for the Dolphins as they’ve now won seven in a row. He let the running game do the majority of the work in the win over the Saints, as he’s done the last couple of weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tagovailoa has a tough matchup against the Titans in Week 17, but should be worth a start as he’ll be a top-15 QB in fantasy this week. He’s had plenty of success throwing to Jaylen Waddle this season, and he’ll look to continue that as they attempt to stay in the playoff picture.