Michael Carter start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and New York RB Michael Carter is coming off his best game as a pro.

But is one good game enough to give fantasy managers confidence that he can do it again against a much better run defense?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter had about as good a day as he could have on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He carried the ball 16 times for 118 yards. He didn’t get into the end zone, but he shattered his career-high for rushing yards in a single game.

But before last week, the UNC product had just one game of over 50 yards rushing in the last five games. He’s scored just one touchdown in the last five weeks too and isn’t a massive threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.

The Bucs also have a top-10 defense in terms of limiting the fantasy production of opposing backs. They’re giving up just 20.84 fantasy points a game to all opposing running backs, with only seven teams better than them in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter had a huge game last week, but the Bucs are a different animal than the Jags. It’s highly unlikely he replicates that performance this weekend.

Sit him.