Tevin Coleman start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend and will try to keep their momentum rolling after a big win in Week 16.

Tevin Coleman is clearly the RB2 on this team behind Michael Carter, but the seventh-year back has shown during his time in the league that he has the ability for big games. But should that blind faith be enough for fantasy managers to insert him into their lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman has had a pretty rough season. He’s only eclipsed the 50-yard mark on the ground four times, though it is each of the last four games. Still, he’s only gone for more than 60 yards one time this season and has still yet to hit the end zone.

The Bucs are a very good run defense. They come into the game ranking 8th in the NFL in terms of the fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so Coleman and Carter will have a big challenge on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Coleman’s past this season shouldn’t give anybody confidence that he’s suddenly going to pop a big game against one of the best run-stuffing units in the league.

Sit him.