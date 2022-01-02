Braxton Berrios start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Braxton Berrios has put together three consecutive games with double-digit DraftKings points. Can he make it four in a row versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Braxton Berrios

The end results look good, but those have come via some outstanding touchdown luck for Berrios. He scored in Week 15 on an end-around rush from three yards out and then visited the end zone last week on a 102-yard kickoff return. Take those scores away and Berrios is left with a total of about 13 PPR points over those two games. In Week 14, he posted a 6-52-0 line on 10 targets, which would be great if it was at all dependable, but Berrios has had games with one and six targets since, so who knows what he’ll do as a receiver versus the Bucs?

Tampa Bay’s pass defense has improved since their early-season struggles but can still be beaten; Russell Gage and Marquez Callaway each exceeded 100 yards against them recently. The bigger issue for Berrios is Zach Wilson and just how he will hold up against a Buccaneers pass rush that ranks second in the league in sacks and QB hits. That’s a major concern for a rookie QB who has wilted in the face of pressure all year long.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Berrios has been a fantasy factor through plain TD luck over the past couple of weeks. Don’t rely on that continuing in Week 17. He’s a WR5 for those in PPR formats.