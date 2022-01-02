Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their seventh straight game as they cruised past the New Orleans Saints with a final score of 20-3 in Week 16. It’s a miraculous turnaround for a team that started 1-7, and with the win they now claim the No. 7 seed in the AFC with just two games left to play in the regular season. They’ll look to hold that playoff spot with a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin had a quiet game as he only saw three carries for 10 yards. He also caught just one of his three targets for another six yards, bringing in just 2.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues in Week 16. He fell down the pecking order as he saw fewer touches than fellow running backs Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay, who each had 13 carries on the day. It’s the second week in a row that Gaskin saw a lighter workload and it’s apparent he’ll have to compete even harder to get his touches back up to a starter’s role.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As of this week, Gaskin won’t be worth a start especially with Phillip Lindsay returning from an ankle injury and COVID-19. Look elsewhere for points from the backfield, as Gaskin has scored less than seven PPR fantasy points for the last three games straight.