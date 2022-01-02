Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins took down the New Orleans Saints with a 20-3 victory in Week 16. It’s the seventh straight win for the Dolphins, who started the season with a 1-7 record but now claim the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Their fate is in their hands as they have just two games left in the regular season, with a tough Tennessee Titans team up next in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay

After a bout with an ankle injury and COVID-19, Phillip Lindsay made his first appearance since Week 12. He ran the ball 13 times for a total of 36 yards in the win over the Saints, which wasn’t quite the performance the Dolphins were hoping for from the 27-year-old running back. It speaks volumes that he sees so many carries in his first game back, tying with Duke Johnson Jr. for most touches in the backfield. Myles Gaskin only saw three carries in a diminished role with Lindsay back in the picture.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with his increased involvement, Lindsay can’t be trusted from a fantasy perspective especially with how unstable Miami’s backfield has been all season. Lindsay only has one touchdown all season, and his highest fantasy score was 9.4 PPR league points back in Week 2 when he was still with the Texans. If you’re a fantasy manager who has him rostered, leave him on the bench in Week 17 especially against a Titans defense who’s ranked best in the league against opposing running backs.