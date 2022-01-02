Duke Johnson Jr. start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their seventh straight game with a 20-3 final score over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. The win put the Dolphins in the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture, as they now control their own destiny with just two games left in the regular season. They’ll take on a tough Tennessee Titans team in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Duke Johnson Jr.

Duke Johnson ran the ball 13 times for 39 yards in the win over the Saints, as he tied Phillip Lindsay for touches on the day. It’s a stark contrast from his Week 15 performance, where he ran 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He only brought in 3.9 points in PPR leagues in Week 16, disappointing fantasy managers who were riding high on his 25.7 point performance in Week 15. Lindsay’s return to action most likely means the running game will be split between the two, with Myles Gaskin taking a backseat in the No. 3 spot for the time being.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of Johnson’s involvement in Week 16, the Dolphins are going up against the Titans’ No. 1 ranked defense in the league against opposing running backs. He should be left on the bench for most fantasy managers who have him rostered in Week 17.