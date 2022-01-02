 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of DeVante Parker ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By Ryan Sanders
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins logged a 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, making it their seventh straight win. A team that was once 1-7 to start off the season is now sitting at 8-7, occupying the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture at the moment. With just two regular-season games left, the Dolphins will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker didn’t see a single target or touch in the win over the Saints, as the Miami offense didn’t see too much action in the air. Regardless, it was still a little surprising to see Parker not utilized at all, while Jaylen Waddle saw 12 targets and a touchdown. It’s just one week removed from Parker’s performance where he caught 4-of-8 for 68 yards and a touchdown, bringing in his second-highest fantasy performance of the season. He moved up to the No. 1 receiver spot when Jaylen Waddle was placed on the COVID-19 list, but since has seen diminished involvement since the rookie’s return.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This doesn’t look good for fantasy managers who had high hopes for Parker’s performances while the Dolphins are on a big winning streak. While he hopefully sees at least some action against the Titans, it’s not a guarantee. He probably won’t be worth a start for fantasy managers, likely bringing in single-digit numbers now that he’s taken the backseat to Waddle again.

