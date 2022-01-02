DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins logged a 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, making it their seventh straight win. A team that was once 1-7 to start off the season is now sitting at 8-7, occupying the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture at the moment. With just two regular-season games left, the Dolphins will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker didn’t see a single target or touch in the win over the Saints, as the Miami offense didn’t see too much action in the air. Regardless, it was still a little surprising to see Parker not utilized at all, while Jaylen Waddle saw 12 targets and a touchdown. It’s just one week removed from Parker’s performance where he caught 4-of-8 for 68 yards and a touchdown, bringing in his second-highest fantasy performance of the season. He moved up to the No. 1 receiver spot when Jaylen Waddle was placed on the COVID-19 list, but since has seen diminished involvement since the rookie’s return.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This doesn’t look good for fantasy managers who had high hopes for Parker’s performances while the Dolphins are on a big winning streak. While he hopefully sees at least some action against the Titans, it’s not a guarantee. He probably won’t be worth a start for fantasy managers, likely bringing in single-digit numbers now that he’s taken the backseat to Waddle again.