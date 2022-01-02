Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their seventh straight game with a 20-3 final score over the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. Once a team that was just 1-7 after their first eight games, they’re now 8-7 on the season and sit in the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. With just two games left to play in the regular season, they’ll face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle put in an impressive performance, catching 10 of 12 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Saints. He missed Week 16 due to a positive COVID-19 test, but he came back with a statement to make in his return to the field. He’s widely viewed as one of the best rookies in the league this season and has cultivated a strong connection with QB Tua Tagovailoa. His performance was his third straight with at least 90 yards, and he’s racked up five touchdowns overall this season. The great thing is he’s not touchdown-dependent, and can still bring in impressive fantasy point totals without finding the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waddle is a must-start in Week 17 against a Titans defense who is ranked last in the league against opposing wideouts. His 25.2 points in PPR leagues in Week 16 should prove to fantasy managers that he can get the job done. It’s his third straight game with at least 10 targets, and he should still be heavily involved in the Dolphins’ passing game going forward.