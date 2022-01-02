Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans grabbed a 20-17 win in the dying seconds of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. A game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock was the decider with just four seconds left on the clock as the Titans improve to 10-5 on the season. They currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, with just two games left to play in the regular season. They’ll take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

Jeremy McNichols led the team in rushing yards, totaling 31 yards from seven carries. He also saw one target but failed to make the catch. McNichols was part of a three-man running back committee along with D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard. Hilliard got the start and Foreman saw the most touches, but McNichols led the committee with 31 yards on the ground. Generally, McNichols has seen more involvement in the passing game, seeing as many as 12 targets back in Week 4, and catching eight of those for 74 yards. It was disappointing for fantasy managers to see him not collect any points in the air, and with the return of AJ Brown (chest), his involvement in the passing game could stay at a minimum for the final two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While McNichols led the team in rushing yards, he only saw seven carries in the running back committee. As long as the Titans are running their backfield that way, McNichols likely won’t be seeing enough action to warrant a start in any fantasy leagues in Week 17 and beyond.