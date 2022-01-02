Dontrell Hilliard start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans narrowly sneaked past the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 with a 20-17 win. The game-winning field goal came with just four seconds left on the clock, courtesy of Randy Bullock. The win brings their record to 10-5 on the season as they sit in the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture with just two games left to play. They’ll take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hilliard ran the ball five times for just 20 yards in the win, while catching both of his targets for -6 yards. Hilliard started the game, but was part of a three-man committee alongside D’Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols. Hilliard had the least amount of carries, but the second-most yards of the running backs as he finished higher than Foreman’s 17 yards. His work as a receiver wasn’t up to par this week as he only saw two targets for minus six yards, after logging four catches in Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While he got the start, it’s becoming clear that he’s falling down the depth chart in the backfield, slipping behind Jeremy McNichols with D’Onta Foreman taking the lead. Hilliard isn’t worth starting in any fantasy league in Week 17.