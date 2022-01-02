D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans squeaked out a win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, thanks to a last second game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock. They improve to 10-5 with the win, sitting in first place in the AFC South and in the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While they haven’t clinched a spot yet, they’re in a great spot and hold their own fate in their hands as they take on the Dolphins in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

D’Onta Foreman rushed nine times for 17 yards and a touchdown in the win over the 49ers. The Titans utilized a three-man committee, forcing Foreman to split touches with Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols. He had more carries than both of his felllow running backs, but they both totaled more yards than Foreman on the day. It was his least productive performance of the season from a yardage standpoint, and just one week removed from his 108 yards from 22 carries in their Week 15 loss to the Steelers. Foreman has two rushing touchdowns this season, and for the foreseeable future should remain the lead back for the Titans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Luckily Foreman salvaged his Week 16 performance with a touchdown, but given how little he produced otherwise, he would be a gamble to run as a starter in most fantasy leagues. His best fantasy output of the season was Week 15 with 15.5 points in PPR leagues, but with how the backfield was run against the Niners, it’ll be hard to trust him bringing in a lot of points in Week 17 against a tough Dolphins defense.