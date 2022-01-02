Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans grabbed a narrow win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, thanks to a last second game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock. That puts them at 10-5, sitting first place in the AFC South, occupying the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. With just two games left in the regular season, they’ll take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill completed 22 of his 29 passes for 209 and a touchdown in the win over the 49ers. He also rushed the ball three times for another 22 yards. He only threw 40 yards in the first half, but stepped it up in the second half to throw another 169 and lead the Titans to a win. He hasn’t been super impressive for fantasy managers recently, only throwing more than 213 yards once in his last seven outings. His biggest fantasy output of the season came back in Week 3 in their win over the Colts, where Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and turned in 23.5 fantasy points. He hasn’t scored above 20 in his last seven games either, with his low point coming in Week 12 when he threw for just 93 yards, scoring 9.1 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While he’s done enough to keep the Titans comfortably in the playoff picture, he hasn’t done a whole lot from a fantasy standpoint to keep managers interested in rostering him. He’ll be going up against a tough Dolphins defense in Week 17, and shouldn’t be started in most fantasy leagues.