Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Carson Wentz ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By DKNation Staff
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts throws during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Colts beat the Cardinals 22-16.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 with both teams fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. The Colts will have Carson Wentz under center despite uncertainty due to COVID-19 protocols, as the quarterback was cleared ahead of the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz started off the season quite slowly, as he was dealing with injury problems and a new set of skill players. However, he’s picked things up nicely during the season. In the last six contests, Wentz has thrown for eight touchdowns to just three interceptions. Against a suspect Raiders pass defense, the quarterback does have some fantasy value as a potential streaming option for managers in championship games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wentz represents a mid-level streaming option at quarterback solely due to his matchup. If you lost Kirk Cousins to COVID protocols, who was another popular streaming option, Wentz could be a viable replacement. Otherwise, he’s best left out of the lineup.

