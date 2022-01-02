Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 with both teams fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. The Colts will have Carson Wentz under center despite uncertainty due to COVID-19 protocols, as the quarterback was cleared ahead of the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz started off the season quite slowly, as he was dealing with injury problems and a new set of skill players. However, he’s picked things up nicely during the season. In the last six contests, Wentz has thrown for eight touchdowns to just three interceptions. Against a suspect Raiders pass defense, the quarterback does have some fantasy value as a potential streaming option for managers in championship games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wentz represents a mid-level streaming option at quarterback solely due to his matchup. If you lost Kirk Cousins to COVID protocols, who was another popular streaming option, Wentz could be a viable replacement. Otherwise, he’s best left out of the lineup.