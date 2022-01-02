Derek Carr start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had an efficient performance in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos. Carr will look to have another solid outing on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr played good enough for the Raiders to defeat the Broncos 17-13 last week. The veteran quarterback completed 80% of his passes for 201 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Despite being efficient passing the ball, the 30-year-old threw an interception for the third-straight game. Carr scored 8.54 fantasy points, which was his second-lowest total this year since Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals (8.6 fantasy points).

The veteran quarterback will try to have better success on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts’ defense, which is ranked second in takeaways (31). The Colts’ defense is allowing QBs to score 17.8 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Carr with no Darren Waller this week.