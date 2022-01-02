Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a monster day on the ground last week against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders will once again lean on Jacobs in this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

The 23-year-old running back recorded a season-high 129 yards on 27 carries against the Broncos in Week 15. It was the first time this season that Jacobs has rushed for over 100 yards.

The former first round pick has also gone three weeks with scoring a touchdown, which does not help fantasy football managers. The Raiders will now get ready to play the Colts, who are only allowing 111.2 rushing yards per game (14th in the NFL). But in their last three games, they are holding opponents to 99.3 yards per game on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unlike Carr, Jacobs does merit some consideration to start in fantasy football this week as a RB2.