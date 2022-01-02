Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Bryan Edwards found the end zone — and little else — in Week 15. He was then placed on the COVID-19 list prior to the Raiders’ Week 16 game against the Broncos. Assuming he is activated prior to this weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, is Edwards worth using in your fantasy championship matchups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Going back to Week 15, credit to Edwards for turning in a pretty TD highlight, a back-shoulder grab that Edwards caught while spinning in the air. Also credit to Derek Carr for putting that ball exactly where it needed to be. Unfortunately, Edwards caught just two other passes in that game for a total of three yards and hasn’t generated many other highlights over the past month. From Weeks 11-15, he saw just 13 targets. He’s turned those into nine catches for 74 yards and that TD. Edwards hasn’t seen more than five targets in a game since Week 5 and he hasn’t caught more than three passes since Week 1. Carr is part of the problem as his conservative style doesn’t mesh well with Edwards, who excels as a downfield target. Even if Edwards does play this week, there’s no reason to expect things to change against the Colts, who haven’t allowed more than 60 receiving yards to any wideout since Week 9.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Nope.