Zay Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Zay Jones has operated, at least statistically, as the Raiders’ No. 2 wideout over the past few weeks. What does that mean for his Week 17 fantasy outlook against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Zay Jones

Over his past three games, Jones has caught 17 of 24 targets for 142 scoreless yards. Hunter Renfrow remains Derek Carr’s undisputed No. 1 option, but Jones has established a decent floor recently. And with Bryan Edwards currently on the COVID-19 list, there’s a chance he could continue to see 7-9 targets and catch 5-6 balls against Indy. However, the Colts have been outstanding against opposing wideouts recently; the Patriots’ N’Keal Harry is the only WR who has topped 50 yards against them since Week 9. That stretch includes shutting down Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brandin Cooks. So why would Zay Jones be any different.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite some decent numbers of late, Jones is nothing more than a WR5 in PPR formats this week. Keep him on your bench or waiver wire.